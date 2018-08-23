IBIGHIT Beated SMTOWN and Became the Most Subscribed K-pop YouTube Channel

For a quite long time, SM Entertainment's YouTube channel SMTOWN had the most subscribers among the K-pop YouTube channels. However, the BITHIT's YouTube channel ibighit beat SMTOWN on August 21.

Look at the number of subscribers...

According to the record on August 21, BigHit Entertainment's ibighit YouTube channel reached 15,394,000 subscribers which surpassed SMTOWN's total subscribers. And today, iBigHit subscribers are around 15,507,505 and SMTOWN's subscribers are about 15,407,195.

The iBigHit channel is now the most subscribed channel from South Korea.

Meanwhile, on August 24, BTS will release their repackaged album, LOVE YOURSELF: ANSWER.

By Bongbong and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

