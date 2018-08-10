EXO Visited a Cosmetic Store, But Why Did SEHUN…??

EXO's Sehun is called a "Tester collector" among EXO-Ls.

Chanyeol comparably is so accustomed to it!!

During a promotion of the cosmetic brand 'Nature Republic' held in China back in 2016, Sehun and Chanyeol walked around the store and filled their baskets with cosmetics.

Chanyeol with the tester explained to the camera what kind of product it is. He then left the tester and grabbed a new one in his basket proficiently, by possible influence of his elder sister.

Whereas, Sehun seemed totally new to the cosmetic store. He filled his basket full of testers which were placed at the forefront of the display stand.

Sehun and Chanyeol applied the cosmetics to each other using the ones each brought to the counter and also gift wrapped them. But nobody has pointed out Sehun's mistake until the end of the event.

Two years have passed from then, but Sehun who was seriously sweeping cosmetics testers officially became a "collector Sehun" and his story still is a talk of the town.

By BongBong and Jaeyeon Ryu


