PHOTOS: 12 "BLACK-VELVET" Moments That Would Satisfy BLINKS and ReVeluvs

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Among multitudinous idol groups, BLACKPINK and Red Velvet are the well-known besties!

Who ships their interaction!!?

These two groups had been, and are going through a hectic schedule but they love to hang out with each other when time allows. Fans ship their "BlackVelvet" friendship, as their sweet, adorable moments together were frequently spotted.

Here are some of the BlackVelvet moment you might want to take a look!

1. Rosé X Yeri at Inkigayo (Rosé spinning Yeri)

2. Red Velvet X BLACKPINK at Idol Star Athletic Championships (dancing to each others' choreography)

3. Seulgi X Jisoo at Inkigayo (Friends think alike)

4. Joy X Rosé (Joy giving a shoutout to Rosé during a livestream)

5. BLACKPINK X Red Velvet's lunch date (Red Velvet revealed that they often go out to lunch with BLACKPINK)

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

6. Wendy X Rosé at Music Festival (Cute interaction)

7. Irene X Jennie (Irene received a Facetime from Jennie on her birthday)

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

8. Irene X Jennie at Gayo Daejun

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

9. Joy X Rosé (Finding each other in the crowds, Rosé fixed Joy's hair)

10. Lisa X Irene (Lisa walking and holding hands with Irene)

11. Rosé X Yeri at 2017 Gayo Daejun

12. Lisa X Red Velvet on Idol Room (Lisa dancing Red Flavor)

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

