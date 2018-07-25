WATCH: A Manager Blocks TWICE's MINA from Giving Her Fan a High Five

Was it too much? Or was it an adequate action to protect her?

TWICE's Mina was stopped from doing a high five with her fan.

On July 22, TWICE held a fan signing event at Starfield, located in Hanam city, Gyeonggi province.

Fan signing events usually involve some chatting with fans and slight touches such as handshakes. Members of TWICE were also enjoying their time with ONCEs, actively interacting with them.

But then, an incident took place, in which a male fan got restrained from slapping high five with Mina.

While this fan was happily conversing with Mina, he was pressured by a manager to move on. Since signing events are limited in time, it was an understandable measure taken for other fans in the line.

Although reluctant, he got ready to move on, saying his last good-bye to Mina. In this process, he spread out his palm for a high five.

Mina also reached out her hand to high five him, but the manager abruptly stopped them from doing this, blocking the fan's palm.

They could barely slap high five as Mina quickly stretched her hand from below.

This scene was caught on a fan cam and Korean netizens who saw this are showing contrary opinions. While some say it was an adequate action, some are saying it was an excessive measure, even if it was intended to protect the artist. What are your thoughts on this issue?

By Goldbin and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com