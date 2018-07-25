1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

WATCH: A Manager Blocks TWICE's MINA from Giving Her Fan a High Five

중앙일보

입력

Photo from YouTube Screenshot

Photo from YouTube Screenshot

Was it too much? Or was it an adequate action to protect her?

TWICE's Mina was stopped from doing a high five with her fan.

On July 22, TWICE held a fan signing event at Starfield, located in Hanam city, Gyeonggi province.

Fan signing events usually involve some chatting with fans and slight touches such as handshakes. Members of TWICE were also enjoying their time with ONCEs, actively interacting with them.

But then, an incident took place, in which a male fan got restrained from slapping high five with Mina.

While this fan was happily conversing with Mina, he was pressured by a manager to move on. Since signing events are limited in time, it was an understandable measure taken for other fans in the line.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Although reluctant, he got ready to move on, saying his last good-bye to Mina. In this process, he spread out his palm for a high five.

Mina also reached out her hand to high five him, but the manager abruptly stopped them from doing this, blocking the fan's palm.

They could barely slap high five as Mina quickly stretched her hand from below.

This scene was caught on a fan cam and Korean netizens who saw this are showing contrary opinions. While some say it was an adequate action, some are saying it was an excessive measure, even if it was intended to protect the artist. What are your thoughts on this issue?

By Goldbin and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT