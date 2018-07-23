TWICE Wraps Up Promoting 'Dance The Night Away'…SEUNGRI·TRIPLE H Came Back

TWICE has wrapped up promoting Dance the Night Away by winning five awards in the music programs.

Well done, TWICE!

At SBS Inkigayo on July 22, Dance The Night Away topped the ranking, beating out Apink's I'm So Sick and BOL4's Travel.

TWICE said few words on stage when the group was called to lead the chart "We would like to give thanks to all JYP families. Today is our last day of promoting Dance The Night Away. Thanks to ONCE who've come all the way to the studio for last two weeks to cheer us, and love you TWICE members!"

On this day at Inkigayo, Seungri, Seventeen, Triple H, Apink, MAMAMOO, TWICE, GFRIEND, GYEONG REE, BLACKPINK, gugudan SEMINA, CHUNG HA, ONF, , MYTEEN, VARSITY, and fromis_9 made an appearance on the show.

BigBang's Seungri came back with song 1,2,3! appealing man's confidence and Triple H displayed authentic individuality by promoting their new song RETRO FUTURE.

By Goldbin and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com