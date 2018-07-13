1 읽는 중

"Queen" of BLACKPINK and RED VELVET's Ideal Friendship!

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Red Velvet guested SBS' Love FM Kim Chang Ryeol's Old school on July 7.

Where did two pretties build up this friendship!

Irene on this day was questioned how she got closer with BLACKPINK's Jennie as one of the listeners mentioned that Irene and Jennie were spotted together in the year-end music awards.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Irene answered "We are going to the same hair salon and one day, Jennie came up to me and greeted me, calling "unni". Currently, we are too busy to hang out often but we are having lunch or dinner from time to time and are keeping in touch. We are going to the same gym too."

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

In addition to Irene, Wendy said she's close with Gugudan Sejeong, Yeri with SNSD Taeyeon, and Seulgi with BLACKPINK Jisoo and members from Idol Drama Operation Team.

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

