Google's Absurd Mistake on MOMOLAND NANCY's Profile…What Could It Be?

Momoland's Nancy is the youngest among the group, with the age of 19 in Korea.

She must be the youngest looking 53 years old

Her birthday is April 13, 2000, but on Google, it's written as May 23, 1965, which makes her 53 years old!

Some might think Google mistakenly uploaded Nancy's photograph to the information of other celebrity, but everything except for her birthday is correct: her full name of Nancy Jowel McDonie, profile, nationality, siblings and more.

But seriously, who would possibly think this girl is 53 years old?

Google really needs an update!

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

