Is "20180808 EXO Comeback" True? Twitter Gets Heated Up with 'THIS' Hashtag

Expectations of fans are heightening as the chances of EXO's return is growing.

Hope it's true!!!

On July 9, EXO posted an announcement tweet for EXO-Ls, celebrating the first anniversary of their Twitter account creation. The post did not specifically mention about a comeback, but just one hashtag was enough to make fans heart flutter. Since December, when EXO released Universe, their winter special album, they have not released a new album in Korea.

As the tweet included hashtags such as #EXO #weareoneEXO #EXOPLANET #TheElyXion_dot #EXO_Comingsoon, the hashtag '#EXO' dominated No.1 on worldwide trends. The hashtag '#EXO_Comingsoon' especially raised the hopes for their comeback. Just recently, rumors saying that "EXO will comeback on August 8" have been spreading on the Internet.

Moreover, EXO introduced a new emoji symbolizing the group, which is the emblem of EXO colored in yellow. The emoji can be seen until September 30, and can be used by writing the specific hashtags they mentioned in the announcement.

By Gotehsun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

