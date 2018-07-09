1 읽는 중

JENNIE Or WENDY? Famous Korean Interpreter Compares Who Speaks Better English

중앙일보

입력

Photo from YG·SM Ent.

Both speak excellent English, but…

BLACKPINK Jennie and Red Velvet Wendy, both have a history of studying abroad. Jennie in New Zealand and Wendy in Canada. Between these two, who do you think has better English skills? A famous Korean interpreter, Kim Tae-hoon compared Jennie and Wendy's English competency by assessing three parts, ▶accuracy ▶pronunciation ▶vocabulary, in a Youtube video he uploaded on June 27.

1. Wendy

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Redvelvet Ent.

After watching Wendy speaking English, Kim commented, "She has no accent at all and has excellent pronunciation. Her vocabulary is also good." However, he pointed out, "When she said 'Good luck', it would have been better if she put an emphasis on 'luck'. Also, instead of 'I hope everyone good luck', it should've been 'I wish everyone good luck'. In terms of accuracy, she's slightly lacking." However, his general review was that, "Wendy's English is overall excellent." He also praised, "Her singing talent is amazing."

2. Jennie

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Hearing Jennie speak English, Kim said, "Her New Zealand accent is so adorable." Jennie is known to have lived in New Zealand for five years. He said, "Her accent is not a hundred percent New Zealander, but there are some hints of it, which is very attractive." He commented, "Jennie's pronunciation is very lovely and nice to hear. Accuracy is also quite good." He also added, "Jennie seems very comfortable speaking in English. She has a great command of English, even using prepositions correctly."

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from YG Ent.

Photo from Instagram @blackpinkofficial

After adding up the scores, he concluded that "Jennie seems to have a better competency in English than Wendy." However he still said, "Both of them are very fluent. They wouldn't use English everyday, but are still maintaining their skills. Jennie won with a slightly higher point, but both of their English skills are excellent."

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

