Three Major K-Pop Moments From the First Half of 2018

Photo from online community, BigHit Entertainment, YG Entertainment

While there has been massive achievements and record set among K-pop industry both domestically and overseas, here are three significant K-pop moments from the first half of 2018(Chronological order):

1.EXO became the first K-pop act to be featured at Dubai Fountain show

EXO members' global popularity has reached the Middle East. One of their popular track Power debuted Burj Khalifa Dubai Fountain as the very first Korean song to be played.

As this prominent group made a long list of achievements, they've performed live at the Closing ceremony of Pyeongchang Winter Olympics and also recently been appointed as honorary ambassadors by the Korea Tourism Organization.

2. BTS' historical Billboard achievements

As the very first Korean artists to have a comeback stage on Billboard, their latest album has been really successful. Title song FAKE LOVE earned the first top 10 hit on Billboard Hot 100 and landed No.1 with the album LOVE YOURSELF: Tear on Billboard 200.

They are the first Korean act to make such historical accomplishments. Upon the group's arrival in Korea, chaotic schedules followed with overflowing offers of advertisements, tv programs, music shows and more.

3. BLACKPINK as the first K-pop girl group to enter UK's Official Singles chart

BLACKPINK named themselves on the list of United Kingdom's Official Singles with the ranking of no.78 as the first K-pop girl group. While they recently came back with first mini album SQUARE UP, the album was placed no.40 on Billboard 200 and the title song DDU-DU DDU-DU charted in Hot 100 by reaching no.55.

And this is the highest record set among K-pop girl group to achieve. While the group initially took off with 'BLACKPINK "in your area"', they developed to an extent 'BLACKPINK is the "revolution"'.

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

