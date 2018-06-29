"Have you ever OO in Korea?"… EXO Becomes the Face of Korean Tourism

Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and Korea Tourism Organization announced on June 24, that they have appointed EXO as the honorary ambassador of Korean tourism and as a model for the global advertisement promoting Korean tourism.

Congrats, EXO!

Tourism Organization is planning to produce a consumer customized video ads under the theme, 'Korea Asks You, Have you ever?'.

The video ad will consist of six themes including 'History·Tradition', 'Daily lives of Korean people', 'Adventure', 'Trend', 'Healing', and 'Hallyu'. EXO members will star as the main characters of each theme and portray various experiences people can enjoy while traveling in Korea.

In particular, the ad will introduce peace tourism contents including DMZ, the 'demilitarized zone' and Imjingak Pavilion, and also themes related to everyday life, such as various local tourism contents and Hallyu stars.

The brand new commercial for Korean tourism with EXO will be released globally this upcoming August, through overseas broadcasting, Youtube, and Facebook.

Korea Tourism Organization explained, "EXO is one of the most representative K-pop stars which even performed at Pyeongchang Winter Olympics and has a strong fan base all around the world, so we expect that they will significantly contribute in raising foreign tourists."

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

