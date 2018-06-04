1 읽는 중

PHOTOS: WANNA ONE KANG DANIEL Says This Concert Would be Remembered for Long

Photo from Ilgan Sports (left) Swing Entertainment (right)

WANNA ONE's Kang Daniel briefly stated his feelings on the concert which was recently held in Seoul.

You've done it well! Good luck on your world tour♥

On June 3, WANNA ONE in Seoul Gocheok Skydome dropped down the curtain of their last concert in Korea ONE: THE WORLD with 20,000 fans. Now the world tour awaits them, which is likely to happen 20 times in 14 cities over 3 months.

During Seoul concert, WANNA ONE opened up the stage with powerful performances of Burn It up, Never, and Energetic and went on to members' solo stages. During this time, Hwang Min Hyun revealed his abs, and Park Woo Jin and Park Ji Hoon had a collaborated dance break.

When all members gathered on stage after Boomerang, they welcomed their fans with greeting messages.

Min Hyun said "It's the last day of WANNA ONE's Seoul concert. Many visited us today. I hope each of you enjoys our last day of the concert and burn it up before Monday comes!"

Daniel said "3 days have passed before one knew. It's our last day today. But we'll burn the stage once again. This time will be remembered for long, more than 30 years."

Lai Kwan Lin said, "It's show time", Seong Wu said "Are you ready to make today as your happiest day? It isn't easy to be happy for 3 consecutive days, but we've managed to do it. Let's make today the happiest day!" Woo Jin said "What's this place? I thought Go Cheok Dome is a ballpark, and why do I see flowers here?"

WANNA ONE is to release their special album 1÷χ=1(UNDIVIDED) on June 4 and start promoting the title song Light1÷χ=1(UNDIVIDED) is the 4th series of the arithmetic album embodying unlimited possibilities within the group (χ) through divided units (÷), but their perfection as the entire one (1).

By Grace and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

