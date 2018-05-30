Half of the Goals BTS Set Became Reality…They Are Left With Stadium Tours and Grammy Awards

BTS is setting new records with an all-time classic record marching.

Go BTS! Make it happen!

After successfully debuting their third album on the American stage, what would be BTS' next step for this year?

During a press conference held at Lotte Hotel on May 24, reporters asked "Is there specific goals that you guys have set?" and RM answered, "Pulling the best ability out of us is important, but the thing we set for this album is to rank no.1 on Billboard 200 and to reach top 10 in Hot 100 chart."

SUGA said, "Our goal might be seen too high-sounding after blurting it's okay not to dream in our song Paradise, however, we wish to become the most influential artists in the world by topping Billboard 200 and Hot 100, having a stadium tour and attending Grammy Awards."

Surprisingly, half of the goals they've set became reality in less than a week. Billboard announced BTS' FAKE LOVE to top Billboard 200, and it scored first Hot 100 Top 10 for a K-pop group.

So whats left with BTS? The stadium tour and Grammy Awards. Now, expectations are high for BTS who previously spoke: "We will work toward our dream since we breathe a word of our goals to the public."

By Goldbin and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

