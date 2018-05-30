BTS Earns No.10 on Billboard's 'Hot 100'

Billboard announced that BTS made No.10 on Billboard's single chart, Hot 100, for the first time ever as a K-pop group.

Highest rank ever for a K-pop group!!

On May 29 (local time), Billboard intensively reported this news by releasing a column that highlighted BTS' success in entering Hot 100 chart.

Billboard wrote, "Superstar Korean boy band BTS' Fake Love launches at No.10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, marking the first Hot 100 top 10 ever for a K-pop group," and that "the parent album LOVE YOURSELF: Tear debuted as BTS' first No.1 on the Billboard 200 chart, and also the first No.1 for a K-pop album."

The medium also said, "BTS breaks its own record for the highest-charting Hot 100 hit for a K-pop group, passing its MIC Drop (featuring Desiigner), which reached No.28 in December."

The article further mentioned that FAKE LOVE is the song BTS performed on the Billboard Music Awards on May 20, and that it also recorded No.1 on the Digital Song Sales chart and No.7 on Streaming Songs chart.

Billboard stated that, "Hot 100 is ranked by totaling audio airplay, sales data, and streaming activity data of songs across all genres," and that "All charts will be updated on Billboard.com on May 30."

Prior to this, Billboard reported on May 27 (local time), through continuous articles, that BTS have earned No.1 on Billboard 200 chartfor the first time as a Korean artist, with their newest album LOVE YOURSELF: Tear.

By Goldbin and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com