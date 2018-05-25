The Compilation of BTS' Third Album Track Lyrics That Conveys Fears and Anxiousness

I erase myself and try to be your doll

I mold a pretty lie for you

(FAKE LOVE)

You don't need to be!

It's been said that BTS' 3rd full album LOVE YOURSELF: Tear released on May 18 exposed their thoughts on popularity and fear of the future.

While it is understandable that pressures and responsibilities naturally follow public spotlights, one of the ARMYs claimed: "I can feel the fear that I haven't noticed in former albums".

So these are the compilation of lyrics from LOVE YOURSELF: Tear that conveys anxiousness.

Undelivered Truth

I can't show you how shabby I am

I wear a mask and go to meet you

But I still want you

Being so afraid is miserable

I'm so afraid

Will you leave me too, in the end?

I put on my mask and go to meet you

Magis Shop





I always wanted to be the best

So I was impatient, I was anxious all the time

Comparing myself to others was my every day

The greed once was my weapon

Choked me instead and became my leash

Anpanman





To be honest, I'm scared of falling and turning you down

But even if it takes up all my strength

I'll make sure to stay by your side

Paradise





I don't have a dream

It's sometimes scary to dream

I just don't think it's easy to live like this

To survive this is a small dream for me

ARMYs can come and go whenever they want. If they have to leave or want to leave, it is okay to leave us. But remember this. I will always remain in this place." (JUNGKOOK)

"I take courage from the fact that ARMYs fly together with us. I am afraid of the plane crashing, but I do not worry about landing. Thanks for taking the path together with us. I always thank you and love you." (SUGA)

But BTS always have ARMYs by the side. They are the "Magic shop" for BTS.

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

