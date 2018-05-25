1 읽는 중

OFFICIAL: BTS Becomes Million-seller with 1,003,524 Copies of Album Sales In the First Week

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

BTS broke their own record once again.

They broke their own record again!

According to Hanteo chart, the site that counts album sales, BTS' third full-length album, LOVE YOURSELF: Tear recorded sales of 1,003,524 copies during the first week of its release from May 18 to 24. This is the largest first-week album sales of BTS, which is a record increased by 250,000 copies from its last album, LOVE YOURSELF: Her's sales of 759,263 copies

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Ahead of this, the pre-ordered sales of LOVE YOURSELF: Tear has recorded the largest ever amount of pre-order, by 1,502,552 copies, drawing huge attention.

BTS, who have kicked off their promotion in Korea with Mnet's BTS COMEBACK SHOW on May 24, are continuing their comeback stages on KBS2' Music Bank on 25th, MBC's Show! Music Core on 26th, and SBS's Inkigayo on 27th.

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

