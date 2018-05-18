How BTS' New Album Looks Like & How They Have Been!

BTS sent their greetings to ARMY from LA On May 18, 4:00 PM (KST), BTS aired via V LIVE, a live broadcast titled, Comeback Preview Show in L.A.

"The day that seemed like it would never come has arrived!"

In this preview show aired just two hours ahead of their album's release, BTS updated ARMYs on their recent situations.

In particular, the sight of J-Hope wearing a piercing on his ear drew fans' attention. J-Hope is known as the only member who hasn't pierced his ears. While fans thought he got his ears pierced, it was actually a clip-on earring. J-Hope showed off his earring saying "Do you know guizzi(clip-on earring)?"

They went on to talk about the new album. They told that for the new album, RM participated in producing for all 11 tracks. V said, "I'm so thankful to RM for writing the lyrics for Singularity." About the second fan-song made by Jungkook, Magic Shop, he complimented, "It's a song which every line of the lyrics touches the heart."

Regarding the title track FAKE LOVE, everyone spoke "Jin is the main character", giving a notice on Jin's remarkable job this time. Members expressed their pride saying, "The songs in the new album are really good. I listen to them in the shower every day."

The actual sight of the album has also been revealed. The album is released in four versions; Y, O, U, R version. J-Hope and Suga said "We will spill the spoilers," showing two versions of the album that they said they have barely gotten.

Towards the end of the live broadcast, members gave their thought on the comeback. "The day that seemed like it would never come has arrived. We felt a lot of burdens but also had confidence. It's all because of ARMYs," they said.

This live broadcast had been watched by 3,311,131 viewers.

By Grace and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

