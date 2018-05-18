How BTS' New Album Looks Like & How They Have Been!

1 읽는 중

Photo from V LIVE Screenshot

Photo from V LIVE Screenshot

BTS sent their greetings to ARMY from LA On May 18, 4:00 PM (KST), BTS aired via V LIVE, a live broadcast titled, Comeback Preview Show in L.A.

"The day that seemed like it would never come has arrived!"

Photo from V LIVE Screenshot

Photo from V LIVE Screenshot

In this preview show aired just two hours ahead of their album's release, BTS updated ARMYs on their recent situations.

Photo from V LIVE Screenshot

Photo from V LIVE Screenshot

In particular, the sight of J-Hope wearing a piercing on his ear drew fans' attention. J-Hope is known as the only member who hasn't pierced his ears. While fans thought he got his ears pierced, it was actually a clip-on earring. J-Hope showed off his earring saying "Do you know guizzi(clip-on earring)?"

Photo from V LIVE Screenshot

Photo from V LIVE Screenshot

They went on to talk about the new album. They told that for the new album, RM participated in producing for all 11 tracks. V said, "I'm so thankful to RM for writing the lyrics for Singularity." About the second fan-song made by Jungkook, Magic Shop, he complimented, "It's a song which every line of the lyrics touches the heart."

Photo from V LIVE Screenshot

Photo from V LIVE Screenshot

Regarding the title track FAKE LOVE, everyone spoke "Jin is the main character", giving a notice on Jin's remarkable job this time. Members expressed their pride saying, "The songs in the new album are really good. I listen to them in the shower every day."

Photo from V LIVE Screenshot

Photo from V LIVE Screenshot

The actual sight of the album has also been revealed. The album is released in four versions; Y, O, U, R version. J-Hope and Suga said "We will spill the spoilers," showing two versions of the album that they said they have barely gotten.

Photo from V LIVE Screenshot

Photo from V LIVE Screenshot

Towards the end of the live broadcast, members gave their thought on the comeback. "The day that seemed like it would never come has arrived. We felt a lot of burdens but also had confidence. It's all because of ARMYs," they said.

This live broadcast had been watched by 3,311,131 viewers.

Photo from V LIVE Screenshot

Photo from V LIVE Screenshot

By Grace and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

