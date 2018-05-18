BTS's New Album Finally Unveiled··· What are the 11 Tracks Including 'FAKE LOVE'?

World's hottest boy band BTS is finally back. At 6 PM of May 18 (KST), BTS unveiled its third full-length album LOVE YOURSELF: Tear, through streaming sites all over the world.

Each song is a true masterpiece T_T

LOVE YOURSELF: Tear is an album that portrayed the pain and feelings of loss that comes after a 'fake love'. It features 11 songs including the title track FAKE LOVE.

FAKE LOVE is a song in the genre called 'emo hip-hop', in which grunge rock guitar sound and groovy trap beats evoke eccentric melancholy. The lyrics are about a man realizing that the love he believed to be a fate was actually all fake. Emotions of love have been presented through BTS's unique sensibility, giving sad, but energetic feelings.

Once again, BTS frankly expressed their agonies and stories in the album. Airplane pt.2, which is an extension of J-Hope's song Airplane, portrays honest feelings BTS members felt as they went around the world during their world tour. In the track Anpanman, BTS is depicted as 'Anpanman', the weakest hero in the world, and the song conveys BTS's wish to give hope and energy to people with their music and performance.

Magic Shop, the fan-song that has been produced by Jungkook, and Love Maze, the song that depicts BTS's hope to never miss ARMY in a maze, is also included in the album. The song made by Suga, Paradise(낙원), is also worth giving a notice. This song has been expanded from Suga's new year's greeting, "It's okay to have no dream."

Truth that couldn't be conveyed (전하지 못한 진심), a unit song performed by Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, is also gaining attention for featuring Steve Aoki, who has already worked with BTS for MIC Drop's remix. Other than these, 134340, a song in which BTS's unique analog sound stands out, So What, a dance-provoking EDM and Intro: Singularity, that reveals V's vocal attractions, have also been included.

Outro: Tear which serves as the finale of the album, is a hip-hop song made by sampling the theme song of LOVE YOURSELF Highlight Reel ‘轉’, and RM, Suga, J-Hope's powerful rapping is impressive.

By Grace and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com