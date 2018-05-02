1 읽는 중

Which K-POP Artists Sang a Song For the Historic Moment of South-North Korea Summit?

Photo from One K Global Campaign & Ilgan Sports

Photo from One K Global Campaign & Ilgan Sports

Photo from One K Global Campaign

Photo from One K Global Campaign

Photo from One K Global Campaign

Photo from One K Global Campaign

'One K Global Campaign' organizing committee on April 29 has reported that K-POP stars are releasing a new song of unification in upcoming August.

They are the historic IDOLs!

The committee said, "about 20 K-POP stars are participating in this campaign and the song is produced by a composer Kim Hyung Seok, the overall supervisor of One K Global Campaign 2019.

'One K Global Campaign' is produced to elicit world's support and participation toward unity of Korean Peninsula. K-POP stars' One Dream One Korea, In Soon's One Dream, home and abroad artists' Korean Dream are songs from 2015 and 2017 One K Global Campaign.

Among all, One Dream One Korea was chosen as the background music on April 27 during a farewell event in front of Panmunjom right after the inter-Korean summit dinner. And it became a song celebrating the historical event.

Photo from One K Global Campaign

Photo from One K Global Campaign

Produced by Kim Hyung Seok, and written by Kim Ina, One Dream One Korea connotes the sorrow behind the tragic division of Korean Peninsula and the desire for unity.

Photo from One K Global Campaign

Photo from One K Global Campaign

Top K-POP representatives including EXO Baekhyun, BTS Jungkook, GOT7 Youngjae, Girls Day Min Ah, Red Velvet Wendy and SISTAR Soyou participated in the singing. Also, the representatives of Moon Jae In's New Politics Alliance for Democracy (NPAD) and the opposing parties' sang the song along.

The organizing committee said, "we will be releasing a new song in August, and are currently arranging for One K Music Festival, the global premiere of unification documentary photo drama, and collaborations with various art organizations for peaceful unification."

There are 950 native and foreign civic groups revolving around 'Action for Korea United'.

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

