WANNA ONE KANG DANIEL's 'Music Bank' Fan Cam Reached 5.6 Million Hits

WANNA ONE Kang Daniel's 'Music Bank' fan cam has reached over 5.6 million hits vividly showing how enthusiastic his fans are.

He is a self-employed fan cam master

On April 2, KBS 'Music Bank' uploaded a video entitled "WANNA ONE_Kang Daniel/ Music Bank Fan Cam" on NaverTV.

The fan cam has reached over 5.6 million hits, 17500 likes, and 12,000 comments on NaverTV while the identical video on Youtube has only reached about 25000 views.

This fan cam was recorded during Wanna One's Boomerang performance on music bank studio.

Although his main career is a singer, he is also getting loved by diverse entertainment programs such as It's Dangerous Beyond the Blanket.





By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

