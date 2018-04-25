Who Are This 4 Guys Dominating the Korean Ad Industry Right Now?

Hottest stars of the time become models for all sorts. Their bright energy and positive strength make people feel lightened up.

Who are the mainstream celebs that are dominating the advertising industry in Korea right now? VoomVoom introduces to you the hottest rising stars at the moment.

1. KANG DANIEL

The current hottest rookie in Korea is Kang Daniel of the group Wanna One.

He already shot five solo ads including hair-care product Think Nature, fashion brand LAP, beer brand Hite Extra Cold, bedding brand The Spring Home and home electronic appliances product Bokuk Airzet Circulator.

As an entire group of Wanna One, he modeled for Innisfree, Shinhan Bank, Kwangdong Pharmaceutical Company, Eider and Lens Nine.

2. PARK BOGUM

The beloved actor Park Bogum has recently been selected as Coca-Cola's model.

Apart from that, he is also active as a model for Eider, KakaoPage, Nescafé Crema, Vprove, TNGT, Hetbahn, and Penelope. Also in March, he attended an event in Malaysia to promote Samsung's Galaxy S9.

3. PARK SEO JOON

Actor Park Seo Joon who gained popularity from his appearance in the drama Fight for My Way is also a hot icon in the ad industry.

He's recently hitting the ceiling as a model, becoming a model for Gong Cha Korea, Jill Stuart Sports, Laneige, Max, KT 5G campaign and more.

4. JUNG HAE IN

He is a new rising star of the next generation. Currently appearing on JTBC's drama series Something in the Rain (or Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food), he instantly stepped up to be the National Younger Man.

He solidified his place as the hottest model as he was called to model for a beauty brand Dewytree, Cheong Kwan Jang's Red Ginseng Extract Everytime, young contemporary brand Jill Stuart, and coffee brand French Cafe.



By Grace and SoohyounNam voomvoomk@gmail.com

