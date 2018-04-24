From TVXQ to BTS… TOP 100 Greatest Boy Band Songs Picked By Billboard

On April 23, Billboard announced a list of boy band's hit songs picked by Billboard Staffs through an article titled The 100 Greatest Boy Band Songs of All Time: Critics' Picks by Billboard Staff.

K-pop boy groups that made the list were nine teams in total; TVXQ, Super Junior, Big Bang, SHINee, BTS, EXO, VIXX, SEVENTEEN and Wanna One.

The song that took the highest rank was Blood, Sweat & Tears released by BTS in 2016. This song was placed on No.16. Next highest was Big Bang's Fantastic Baby(2012) on No.27, TVXQ's MIROTIC(2009) on No.41.

It's you released by Super Junior in 2009 was ranked on the 44th place, followed by BTS's DNA on 49th. EXO's Growl(2013)and Wanna One's Energetic(2017) was placed on No.58 and No.62 respectively.

SHINee's Lucifer(2010) was ranked No.67, SEVENTEEN's Adore U(2015) No.78 and lastly, VIXX's Dynamite(2016) No.87.

The honor of the first place went to the legendary boy band Backstreet Boys' I Want It That Way released in 1999. Jackson Five's I Want You Back(1969) took the second place while I Want to Hold Your Hand(1963) by The Beatles was ranked on the third.

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

