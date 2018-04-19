'All These Are Not Coincidence♥' BTS' New Album Tops Amazon's Pre-order List

BTS topped the Best Sellers in CDs & Vinyl list from Amazon, the largest electronic commerce in America.

According to BigHit Entertainment April 19, BTS' third full-length album Love Yourself: Tear was ranked No.1 on the Amazon's Best Sellers in CDs & Vinyl list on April 18,just a day after its pre-order became available.

Last year, BTS formally and for the first time in the industry, distributed their mini album Love Yourself: Her through Amazon and the album stayed on the first place for six consecutive days.

Love Yourself: Tear is another part of the Love Yourself series which started last year. The album will portray painful feelings of boys facing farewell.

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

