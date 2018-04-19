1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

'All These Are Not Coincidence♥' BTS' New Album Tops Amazon's Pre-order List

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Bighit Ent.

Photo from Bighit Ent.

BTS topped the Best Sellers in CDs & Vinyl list from Amazon, the largest electronic commerce in America.

I can feel ARMY's excitement!

Photo from Bighit Ent.

Photo from Bighit Ent.

According to BigHit Entertainment April 19, BTS' third full-length album Love Yourself: Tear was ranked No.1 on the Amazon's Best Sellers in CDs & Vinyl list on April 18,just a day after its pre-order became available.

관련기사

Photo from Bighit Ent.

Photo from Bighit Ent.

Last year, BTS formally and for the first time in the industry, distributed their mini album Love Yourself: Her through Amazon and the album stayed on the first place for six consecutive days.

Photo from &#39;DNA&#39; MV

Photo from &#39;DNA&#39; MV

Love Yourself: Tear is another part of the Love Yourself series which started last year. The album will portray painful feelings of boys facing farewell.

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT