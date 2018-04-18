1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

JUNGKOOK Being Helped to Come Down Stage, Faints at Last

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot


'Voomvoom' is introducing the episodes of 'BTS: BURN THE STAGE' of Youtube Red Originals that can be seen nowhere but in Korea, US, Australia, New Zealand, and Mexico. 'BTS: BURN THE STAGE' covers in-depth reporting of 300 days of '2017 BTS LIVE TRILOGY EPISODE III THE WINGS TOUR'. And now, Voomvoom is going to begin the backstage story of BTS that would bring tears and laughter to ARMY. 

The full account of Jungkook fainting incident

This time let’s find out what happened after Jungkook collapsed in Ep.3 Just give me a smile which was released on April 4. In the previous episode, Jungkook was having a hard time suffering from the heat.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

In the beginning part of Ep.3, after finishing the last concert in Chile, Jungkook was helped to go down the stage and to lay down. The members left the room saying, “it would be better for him to take his clothes off”. Even before going on stage, Jungkook seemed to have a hard time, making the members feel worried.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

“I never knew I would faint like that”, Jungkook said and reminisced the time saying, “I was bewildered because it was something that never happened to me before.”

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Then he went on saying, “Since we won’t be able to see each other for a long time,” and added, “I tried my best because I wished my fans to remember me in the most wonderful picture.”

From his words, we could really feel how much Jungkook cherishes the moments he faces his fans. This was ‘Voomvoom’.

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT