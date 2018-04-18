JUNGKOOK Being Helped to Come Down Stage, Faints at Last



'Voomvoom' is introducing the episodes of 'BTS: BURN THE STAGE' of Youtube Red Originals that can be seen nowhere but in Korea, US, Australia, New Zealand, and Mexico. 'BTS: BURN THE STAGE' covers in-depth reporting of 300 days of '2017 BTS LIVE TRILOGY EPISODE III THE WINGS TOUR'. And now, Voomvoom is going to begin the backstage story of BTS that would bring tears and laughter to ARMY.

The full account of Jungkook fainting incident

This time let’s find out what happened after Jungkook collapsed in Ep.3 Just give me a smile which was released on April 4. In the previous episode, Jungkook was having a hard time suffering from the heat.

In the beginning part of Ep.3, after finishing the last concert in Chile, Jungkook was helped to go down the stage and to lay down. The members left the room saying, “it would be better for him to take his clothes off”. Even before going on stage, Jungkook seemed to have a hard time, making the members feel worried.

“I never knew I would faint like that”, Jungkook said and reminisced the time saying, “I was bewildered because it was something that never happened to me before.”

Then he went on saying, “Since we won’t be able to see each other for a long time,” and added, “I tried my best because I wished my fans to remember me in the most wonderful picture.”

From his words, we could really feel how much Jungkook cherishes the moments he faces his fans. This was ‘Voomvoom’.

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com