“NILO who?” Suspicion Arises as Unknown Artist Beats TWICE·EXO-CBX·WINNER

중앙일보

입력

The singer-songwriter ‘Nilo’ topped the major music charts of South Korea beating the superstars of K-pop including TWICE, EXO-CBX, and WINNER.

He beat all the big-name stars.

Nilo's single 'GINAODA' released in October last year rose to No. 1 on a major music chart on April 12.

The song rose to No. 1 and stayed on top from at dawn, the time of day during which stars with huge fandom tend to dominate.

This caused the K-pop fans to wonder how the relatively lesser-known artist was able to beat the big-name stars during "the fandom hours."

A source close to Nilo denies the suspicions that the artist employed illicit means to promote his music. The suspicion is fueled by the fact that his agency is a viral marketing company. Nilo's agency explained that the song was promoted on social media on appropriate terms, leading to unexpectedly good results on music chart.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

