KIM JONG-UN Adjusted His Schedule to See RED VELVET's Performance

Kim Jong-un of the DPRK Labor Party came to greet the performers of South Korea on April 1.

Even the North Korean leader seems smitten with Red Velvet.

The North Korean leader's mention of Red Velvet is reported in all across South Korean news networks.

"Please tell President Moon how much I appreciate an opportunity such as this," said Kim Jong-un to a South Korean participant at the cultural event.

"There have been a lot of speculations as to whether I would come watch Red Velvet's performance. I originally intended to come watch the performance on March 3, but I made some changes to my schedule to come today," said the North Korean leader, insinuating that he adjusted his schedule to see the five-piece K-pop group.

"I appreciate South Korea's gift to the citizens of Pyongyang" Mr. Kim added.

The concert time was adjusted several times before it could finally begin.

While the concert was scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. KST, it had to be adjusted to 7:30 p.m. due to North's request, and then it was again adjusted an hour earlier to 6:30 p.m.

It is surmised that such adjustments have been made to accommodate Chairman Kim's schedule.

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

