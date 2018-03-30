1 읽는 중

RED VELVET's JOY Will Not Be Performing in Pyongyang

Photo from Instagram @redvelvet.smtown

Photo from Instagram @redvelvet.smtown

Red Velvet's Joy will not be performing at the Pyongyang concert to be held in April.

She's needed everywhere.

According to the local press, Joy will not attend the upcoming concert celebrating the rapprochement between the two Koreas. Her absence is due to her starring in MBC's drama 'The Great Seducer.' Red Velvet's agency had originally tried to adjust the schedule of the members so that the complete group could perform in Pyongyang.

And 'The Great Seducer' producers did try to take into account the cultural event as well, but the schedule was too tight to let Joy go. An official revealed, "Should Joy leave for Pyongyang, the whole show would be canceled."

Red Velvet&#39;s Joy. Photo by VoomVoom

Red Velvet&#39;s Joy. Photo by VoomVoom

The South Korean art troupe will visit Pyongyang from March 31 to April 3 to perform solo and jointly with North Korean artists. Red Velvet is to sing 'Red Flavor' and 'Bad Boy.' The technical crew left for North Korea on March 29. The South Korean art troupe, comprised of artists, will be leaving for Pyongyang on March 31.

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

