BTS Nominated for TIME's Most Influential 100 of 2018

BTS is nominated for TIME's '100 Most Influential People of 2018.'

Get ready to vote, ARMYs!

TIME released the online voting poll for '2018 TIME 100' on its website, including BTS.

TIME features 100 most influential people every year, and an online voting is in full swing.

BTS and President Moon Jae-in of South Korea are nominated. The poll remains open until April 17 and the '2018 TIME 100' will be announced on April 19.

BTS won the Top Social Artist at last year's Billboard Music Awards. BTS had its debut stage at the American Music Awards, and has won a myriad of awards including 'iHeartRadio Music Awards,' 'Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards' and more.

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

