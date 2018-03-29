What SUGA of BTS Looks for in a Girl

BTS' first romance rumor broke out and fans are fascinated by the news. Conjectures about the BTS rapper's relationship are flooding online. The band's label Big Hit Entertainment, however, denied the rumors in a phone call with VoomVoom on March 27, claiming that Suga and Suran "have only met on professional terms." Suga has once produced a song for Suran.

Hope he finds the girl of his dreams. ♥

With the possibility of romance brewing, Suga's past interview is taking the spotlight.

Back in 2015, Suga had said that he likes girls who are similar to him.

"I like girls who are kind of nonchalant and quiet," he said. "I hope she would like the same things that I do. It'd be nice if we shared the same hobbies," said Suga. "I'm not a very outdoorsy kind of guy, so I hope she's like me," he added.

If there's one thing he looks for in a girl, he said that it would be "a deep interest in music."

"Then we'd have a lot to talk about," he explained.

While the recent rumor turned out not to be true, we hope that Suga would find the girl of his dreams!

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

