Why the Legendary K-pop Idol TVXQ Has Eyes on BTS

K-pop duo TVXQ says BTS is the most noticeable "hoobae" artist.

BTS respected among artists as well

TVXQ was asked if they had their eyes on any "hoobae" artists at a press conference for the release of their eighth album 'New Chapter #1 : The Chance of Love.'

Max Changmin said "I can't not think of BTS. They're so good, they catch your eye."

U-Know Yunho chimed in, saying "BTS for me too. BTS devours the stage. You can really see their passion. SEVENTEEN catches my eye as well."

TVXQ debuted in 2003 as a five-piece group but transformed into a duo in 2010 when Xia Junsu, Hero Jaejoong, and Micky Yoochun left the team to form the trio JYJ in 2011. The group, originally dubbed the 'Hallyu King,' still remains popular overseas.

TVXQ will be releasing an album after a hiatus of 2 years and 8 months. U-Know Yunho and Max Chamgin took part in every little detail, from the preliminary sketch to concepts, tracks, and the overall story of the album.

TVXQ will also be holding 'TVXQ! Welcome Back Party: The Chance of Love' at 20:00, Blue Square's market hall. The whole event will be broadcast live via NAVER V LIVE channel @SMTOWN.

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

