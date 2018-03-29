STRAY KIDS' 'DISTRICT9' M/V Released

Stray Kids' 'DISTRICT 9' M/V is finally launched.

Another super rookie on the way!

On March 26 18:00, Stray Kids released their debut album 'I am NOT' and the music video of 'DISTRICT 9.' The boy band's debut M/V recorded over 4.27 million views in 24 hours, setting records as the debut M/V with most views.

Their debut album 'I am NOT' charts first on regional iTunes album charts in Argentina, Malaysia, Taiwan and Thailand as of March 28 09:00.

Securing a fanbase right after debut, Stray Kids' pre-debut album 'Mixtape' charted first on regional iTunes charts in Finland, Norway, Sweden and the Philippines, and the M/V of 'Hellevator' reached over 20M views on YouTube.

Billboard also selected Stray Kids as 'Top 5 New K-Pop Artists to Watch in 2018.'

Stray Kids members took part in the melody and lyrics of 'DISTRICT9' and every other track, including 'NOT!' 'MIRROR' 'AWAKEN' 'ROCK' 'Grow Up' '3RD EYE' 'MIXTAPE#1.' The members sought to convey their thoughts and identity through the tracks.

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com