1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

STRAY KIDS' 'DISTRICT9' M/V Released

중앙일보

입력

Photo from JYP Entertainment

Photo from JYP Entertainment

Stray Kids' 'DISTRICT 9' M/V is finally launched.

Another super rookie on the way!

On March 26 18:00, Stray Kids released their debut album 'I am NOT' and the music video of 'DISTRICT 9.' The boy band's debut M/V recorded over 4.27 million views in 24 hours, setting records as the debut M/V with most views.

관련기사

Their debut album 'I am NOT' charts first on regional iTunes album charts in Argentina, Malaysia, Taiwan and Thailand as of March 28 09:00.

Securing a fanbase right after debut, Stray Kids' pre-debut album 'Mixtape' charted first on regional iTunes charts in Finland, Norway, Sweden and the Philippines, and the M/V of 'Hellevator' reached over 20M views on YouTube.

Billboard also selected Stray Kids as 'Top 5 New K-Pop Artists to Watch in 2018.'

Stray Kids members took part in the melody and lyrics of 'DISTRICT9' and every other track, including 'NOT!' 'MIRROR' 'AWAKEN' 'ROCK' 'Grow Up' '3RD EYE' 'MIXTAPE#1.' The members sought to convey their thoughts and identity through the tracks.

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT