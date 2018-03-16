Why EXO's XIUMIN Told BAEKHYUN "You Never Should've Been EXO"

Guess who's the mischievous one in EXO?

Being an idol isn't so easy.

Xiumin revealed EXO's Mr. Mischievous and Mr. Ambition of the group on a Korean entertainment show.

On the tvN entertainment show 'Life Bar' aired on March 15 appeared three of SM Entertainment's pretty boys - TVXQ's Changmin, EXO's Xiumin, and NCT's Mark.

Asked how EXO members deal with conflict, Xiumin replied "Drinking altogether." He added "We don't fistfight…if someone gets hurt, we have to practice a whole new routine, and that's really difficult. So we just express our discomfort, and solve everything over a drink or two."

To the question "Who's the mischievous one in the group?" Xiumin answered "Baekhyun."

Xiumin went on, saying "I once said this (to Baekhyun). You shouldn't have been EXO. He has to suppress his talent cause he's an EXO member, and EXO performs under a mysticism-like concept. So he has to repress (his talent)."

In addition, he picked the Mr. Ambition of the group. Xiumin stated, "Leader Suho is very ambitious." He added "Put his mind to it, and he may just be the president. He just oozes ambition all over."

By Grace and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com