BTS·EXO·WANNA ONE·GOT7…Four K-Pop Groups Up High in Billboard Social 50 Chart

Four K-pop groups charted on U.S. Billboard Social 50 chart, including of course EXO and BTS.

A first-ever milestone in K-pop history.

Billboard commemorated the milestone with an article titled "BTS, EXO, Wanna One & Got7 Help Make K-Pop History in Top 10 of Social 50 Chart" published on March 14.

The Social 50 is powered by data tracked on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Wikipedia, etc to rank the most popular artists.

BTS leads the chart for 65 weeks with an explosive global fandom called ARMYs and social media reactions/mentions. EXO, backed by another global fandom named EXO-Ls, ranked at No.2 with posts regarding the group's performance at the closing ceremony of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

Billboard also shone a light on the global popularity of GOT7, Wanna One, and SEVENTEEN, suggesting that there are other runner-ups to lead Billboard. Billboard stated, "K-pop acts populate the top 10 of Billboard's Social 50 chart."

By Grace and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

