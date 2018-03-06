1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

We Can Now Take a Sneak Peek at KANG DANIEL's Day-to-day Life ♥

중앙일보

입력

Kang Daniel of Wanna One will be a regular panel on It’s Dangerous Beyond The Blankets broadcast on MBC.

He will be starring on a reality show!

It’s Dangerous Beyond The Blankets, which aired three episodes in September 2017, delineates the lives of the kind of stars who'd rather stay home than on a Friday night. Xiumin of EXO and Yong Jun-hyeong of HIGHLIGHT were among the star-studded cast members.

The rest of the cast hasn't been decided yet besides Kang Daniel.

The new season's first episode will air in the last week of March.

Wanna One will release their second "0+1=1(I PROMISE YOU)" on March 19.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT