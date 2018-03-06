We Can Now Take a Sneak Peek at KANG DANIEL's Day-to-day Life ♥

Kang Daniel of Wanna One will be a regular panel on It’s Dangerous Beyond The Blankets broadcast on MBC.

He will be starring on a reality show!

It’s Dangerous Beyond The Blankets, which aired three episodes in September 2017, delineates the lives of the kind of stars who'd rather stay home than on a Friday night. Xiumin of EXO and Yong Jun-hyeong of HIGHLIGHT were among the star-studded cast members.

The rest of the cast hasn't been decided yet besides Kang Daniel.

The new season's first episode will air in the last week of March.

Wanna One will release their second "0+1=1(I PROMISE YOU)" on March 19.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com