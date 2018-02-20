1 읽는 중

BTS on the Cover of American Teenage Magazine

중앙일보

입력

Online community

BTS' Billboard records are not even surprising anymore. It seems like BTS' stateside popularity is increasingly growing.

Is there a limit to BTS' popularity?

Recent posts by American ARMYs show BTS on the cover of magazines targeted at American teenagers. The magazine features celebrity trivia, gossips, and quizzes.

BTS fits right into the scene of American celebrities.

Online community

Recently, American ice dancers competing in the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang have tweeted a photo of themselves holding knit hats that they had prepared as gifts for BTS.

The figure skating siblings, Alex and Maia Shibutani, won bronze in the ice dancing category. Alex Shibutani tweeted out a photo of himself with his little sister Maia with a comment that read "Hey fam! @MaiaShibutani and I have these awesome hats for the guys and we want to make sure they receive them. How do we make this happen? @BTS_twt @bts_bighit #BTSArmy."

Online community

Is there a limit to BTS' popularity? VoomVoom will always be here to report on everything BTS-related.

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

