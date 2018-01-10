1 읽는 중

What Happens When BTS·EXO·IU Wins the Golden Disc Awards

photo by Ilgan Sports

The 32nd Golden Disc Awards Digital Song Division is happening right now! The Golden Disc Awards, held from January 10 to January 11, is the most prestigious music award in Korea, selecting only the most loved tracks of the year.

What would it mean for the three highly likely winners to take the trophy home?

Here's what would happen, and what the records would mean, should the three likely winners take the trophy home.

IU, a highly likely winner for Digital Song of the Year, would become the first 'female solo artist' in ten years to win the grand prize for the Golden Disc Awards.

photo by Newsis

BTS, another candidate with high hopes who had a very busy year, would be the first non-SM label artist to win the Album of the Year in ten years. EXO took home the trophy from 2014 to 2017, Super Junior from 2011 to 2013, SNSD in 2010, Super Junior in 2009, and TVXQ in 2008, all artists under SM Entertainment.

EXO, the Kennedys of K-pop digital songs, would be winners of the Album of the Year for five years in a row, should they win the grand prize for yet another year.

photo by Ilgan Sports

By Grace and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

