OFFICIAL: Suzy to Make a Record-setting Solo Come Back This January 29

It's official: Suzy is making her come back this coming January 29.

Mark your calendars.

According to her label JYP Entertainment, the singer-actress will release her second mini album on January 29 - and from what we've heard so far, is it a treat.

A B-side track of the album will be as a teaser on the 22nd, and we will be getting not one but four music videos.

The former Miss A star released her first solo album January last year, with the title tracks topping major music charts.

An official at JYP Entertainment teased that this upcoming album will be a new record setter.

We can't wait.

By Bongbong and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

