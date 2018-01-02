VLOG: BTS Takes Turns to Wish Fans Happy New Year ③ RM





Worldwide famous idol group BTS bids 'happy new year 2018' to its fan club ARMY. With hugs and kisses, BTS members greet ARMY's new year with lots of love. Let's take a look at individual members with VoomVoom. Following Suga, here's RM to say his sweet greetings.

"I want to make friends with J-Hope."

BTS member RM said words of blessing commemorating the new year 2018.

In the clip released on December 31 via Youtube channel @BANGTANTV, RM says "I'll be turning 25 soon (in Korean age)." This year is the Year of the Dog, a.k.a RM's year, whose Chinese zodiac sign is the Dog.

RM, referring to J-Hope, who is of the same age as himself, stated, "I hope to become closer to J-Hope this year."

Here's what RM said. (Full, translated version. From 01:29~02:58)

Today is December 31. Hoseok (J-Hope) and I have interviews planned. What does that mean? It means I'm about to turn 25. I used to wonder what I would be like as a 25-years old, and although I have dreams to fulfill and miles to go, I'm grateful for being on the right path. My heart especially goes out to my family, friends, and my ARMY, who helped me to bloom and taught me to love myself. I hope that the year 2018, unlike its strong, negative nuance (the Korean pronunciation of 18 is similar to a curse word), is a gentle and delightful year. Befitting the 'Year of the Dog,' I'll try to live up to my Chinese zodiac sign. I also hope to become closer to J-Hope, who was also born in the Year of the Dog.

