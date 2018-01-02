1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

VLOG: BTS Takes Turns to Wish Fans Happy New Year ③ RM

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Photo from Youtube channel @BANGTANTV

Photo from Youtube channel @BANGTANTV



Worldwide famous idol group BTS bids 'happy new year 2018' to its fan club ARMY. With hugs and kisses, BTS members greet ARMY's new year with lots of love. Let's take a look at individual members with VoomVoom. Following Suga, here's RM to say his sweet greetings.

"I want to make friends with J-Hope."

BTS member RM said words of blessing commemorating the new year 2018.

In the clip released on December 31 via Youtube channel @BANGTANTV, RM says "I'll be turning 25 soon (in Korean age)." This year is the Year of the Dog, a.k.a RM's year, whose Chinese zodiac sign is the Dog.

RM, referring to J-Hope, who is of the same age as himself, stated, "I hope to become closer to J-Hope this year."

Here's what RM said. (Full, translated version. From 01:29~02:58)

Photo from Youtube channel @BANGTANTV

Photo from Youtube channel @BANGTANTV

Today is December 31. Hoseok (J-Hope) and I have interviews planned. What does that mean? It means I'm about to turn 25. I used to wonder what I would be like as a 25-years old, and although I have dreams to fulfill and miles to go, I'm grateful for being on the right path. My heart especially goes out to my family, friends, and my ARMY, who helped me to bloom and taught me to love myself. I hope that the year 2018, unlike its strong, negative nuance (the Korean pronunciation of 18 is similar to a curse word), is a gentle and delightful year. Befitting the 'Year of the Dog,' I'll try to live up to my Chinese zodiac sign. I also hope to become closer to J-Hope, who was also born in the Year of the Dog.

관련기사

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT