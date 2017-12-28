"Mic Drop Moment" Why BTS' SUGA Paused Mid-rap at SBS Gayo Daejeon

BTS' performance at SBS Gayo Daejeon came with certain elements of surprise, especially when Suga intentionally dropped his microphone while rapping.

Suga puts the lip sync rumors to rest forever.

"MIC DROP" featuring Desiigner and remixed by Steve Aoki has attracted international attention, debuting at No. 28 on Billboard's.

The performance began with BTS members staring into the camera just like they did in the music video.

In the middle of the performance, Suga dropped his microphone and stopped rapping, grinning directly at the camera.

It is surmised that Suga paused rapping in response to rumors that BTS lipsync because of the hectic dance moves typical to the group's performance - however, Suga's "mic drop moment" put the rumors to rest forever.

By Bongbong and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

