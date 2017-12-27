WATCH: “A Crazy Irene Stan” Enters Stage Unauthorized!

SBS Gayo Daejeon provided us with an endless series of eye candy-worthy moments.

Call security!

Irene and Lisa's intimacy-filled encounter on stage was one of those moments that delighted fans everywhere.

Lisa of BLACKPINK and Irene of Red Velvet, members of the two hottest K-pop girl bands at the moment, showed off their friendship on camera as they held each other's hands and whispered things to each other.

Their conversation had to be cut short, however, as the rest of the BLACKPINK members gathered around for a group photo.

"I thought it was an Irene fan who went up the stage unauthorized," commented one fan. "I never expected this from Lisa, of all people," commented another.

By Bongbong and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com