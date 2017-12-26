Why RED VELVET's YERI Could Not Bear To Smile

Girl group Red Velvet couldn't bear to smile at '2017 SBS Gayo Daejeon' held on December 25, at Gocheok SkyDome, Guro District, Seoul. The members wore black ribbons in mourning for Jonghyun, the SHINee member who passed away a few days ago.

Yeri stood behind Seulgi the whole time.

Artists of SM Entertainment that attended 'Gayo Daejeon' all wore black ribbons with the words 'R.I.P JH.' They were all dressed in black as well.

Fancams shot at 'Gayo Daejeon' also feature Red Velvet members struggling to put on a smile. Yeri stood behind Seulgi the whole time. Many fans empathized with Yeri, stating that "smiling, even on stage, would be difficult [for Yeri]." Yeri and the late Jonghyun are said to have been the closest of friends.

When Yeri and her gloomy expression made the news, some commented, "Yeri should be able to separate her personal issues from her professional matters."

SHINee's Taemin, another SM Entertainment celeb, also conveyed that he would not be able to attend the year-end musical ceremonies. Officials from KBS Song Festival (KBS Gayo Daechukje) announced that "Taemin, after deliberating over his circumstances, decided that he needed some peace and quiet, and chose not to attend the ceremony" on December 26.

The late SHINee's Jonghyun passed away on December 18, in Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam District, Seoul.

