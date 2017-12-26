V of BTS Plays the Bad Boy This Christmas at SBS Gayo Daejeon

V of BTS was the spotlight stealer this Christmas at SBS Gayo Daejeon.

He was a total spotlight-stealer!

At SBS Gayo Daejeon 2017, BTS performed a string of their hit songs including "MIC DROP," "DNA," and "Not Today."

V, in particular, showed off a carefree, boyish charm.

Many fans suspected that he was chewing gum while performing "MIC DROP" - however, it was later revealed that the gum-chewing motion was all just an act. For BTS fans, this year's Gayo Daejeon has been an unforgettable event on many levels.

V, who is often referred to as the "boyfriend material," made fans swoon when he did the finger heart gesture on the red carpet.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com