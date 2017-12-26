1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Why BTS SUGA Struck A Comic Pose On The Red Carpet

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Idol group BTS attended the '2017 SBS Gayo Daejeon,' held on December 25 at Gocheok SkyDome, Guro District, Seoul.

Guess your efforts finally paid off, Suga!

His moments caught on camera, BTS member Suga seemed more excited than the rest of the members. Suga even struck a comic pose that really made him stand out in the photo op held prior to the performances.

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

For Suga, this year is the first to perform on SBS' 'Gayo Daejeon.' In the years 2013 and 2016, Suga couldn't make it due to health issues, and in the years 2014 and 2015, BTS, as a group, did not attend the ceremony at all.

Fans assume that Suga must have been thrilled at his attendance at 'Gayo Daejeon' for the first time ever.

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

By Gothesun and Suwon Hanvoomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT