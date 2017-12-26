Why BTS SUGA Struck A Comic Pose On The Red Carpet

Idol group BTS attended the '2017 SBS Gayo Daejeon,' held on December 25 at Gocheok SkyDome, Guro District, Seoul.

Guess your efforts finally paid off, Suga!

His moments caught on camera, BTS member Suga seemed more excited than the rest of the members. Suga even struck a comic pose that really made him stand out in the photo op held prior to the performances.

For Suga, this year is the first to perform on SBS' 'Gayo Daejeon.' In the years 2013 and 2016, Suga couldn't make it due to health issues, and in the years 2014 and 2015, BTS, as a group, did not attend the ceremony at all.

Fans assume that Suga must have been thrilled at his attendance at 'Gayo Daejeon' for the first time ever.

By Gothesun and Suwon Hanvoomvoomk@gmail.com

