By Accident Or On Purpose? Why BLACKPINK LISA Dropped Her Bracelet On Stage

BLACKPINK performed its hit 'As If It's Your Last' on '2017 SBS Gayo Daejeon,' mesmerizing the crowd.

Good call, Lisa!

BLACKPINK, charismatically sexy as always, acted out a peculiar ending.

A silvery, shiny object dropped on the stage.

The item is presumed to be one of Lisa's bracelets, with Lisa performing a powerful choreography.

Lisa, previously caught on camera, is wearing three bracelets, but she is only wearing two in the ending.

Lisa, needing her right arm and hand free to strike the grand finale pose, seems to have removed her bracelet and dropped it on the stage.

Thanks to Lisa's bold act, BLACKPINK was able to finish off its performance splendidly.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

