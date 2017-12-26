1 읽는 중

By Accident Or On Purpose? Why BLACKPINK LISA Dropped Her Bracelet On Stage

중앙일보

입력

BLACKPINK performed its hit 'As If It's Your Last' on '2017 SBS Gayo Daejeon,' mesmerizing the crowd.

Good call, Lisa!

BLACKPINK performing on &#39;2017 SBS Gayo Daejeon.&#39; Photo from SBS.

BLACKPINK performing on &#39;2017 SBS Gayo Daejeon.&#39; Photo from SBS.

BLACKPINK, charismatically sexy as always, acted out a peculiar ending.

A silvery, shiny object dropped on the stage.

BLACKPINK performing on &#39;2017 SBS Gayo Daejeon.&#39; Photo from SBS.

BLACKPINK performing on &#39;2017 SBS Gayo Daejeon.&#39; Photo from SBS.

The item is presumed to be one of Lisa's bracelets, with Lisa performing a powerful choreography.

Lisa, previously caught on camera, is wearing three bracelets, but she is only wearing two in the ending.

BLACKPINK performing on &#39;2017 SBS Gayo Daejeon.&#39; Photo from SBS.

BLACKPINK performing on &#39;2017 SBS Gayo Daejeon.&#39; Photo from SBS.

BLACKPINK performing on &#39;2017 SBS Gayo Daejeon.&#39; Photo from SBS.

BLACKPINK performing on &#39;2017 SBS Gayo Daejeon.&#39; Photo from SBS.

Lisa, needing her right arm and hand free to strike the grand finale pose, seems to have removed her bracelet and dropped it on the stage.

BLACKPINK performing on &#39;2017 SBS Gayo Daejeon.&#39; Photo from SBS.

BLACKPINK performing on &#39;2017 SBS Gayo Daejeon.&#39; Photo from SBS.

Thanks to Lisa's bold act, BLACKPINK was able to finish off its performance splendidly.

Click to see BLACKPINK performing live!

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

