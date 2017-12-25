BTS' Pick For Best Christmas Song Of The Year

BTS is responsible for the pre-filmed Christmas-themed special stage of '2017 SBS Gayo Daejeon.'

Suga's adorable little performance shows his excitement over being voted No.1

The best of best idols on '2017 SBS Gayo Daejeon' recommended their favorite Christmas songs and carols, and boy group BTS' recommendation outranked all the other idols' picks.

Previously, SBS had conducted an online vote requesting fans to vote for the 'Number One' Christmas carol. The candidates were GFriend covering IU's 'Merry Christmas In Advance,' BTOB's 'Santa Claus Is Coming To Town,' and BTS' 'Last Christmas' originally performed by Wham!

The notice had stated that the winner would be announced on the day of '2017 SBS Gayo Daejeon,' with their renditions to be aired on stage.

And On December 25, BTS' pre-recorded rendition of Wham!'s 'Last Christmas' aired on '2017 SBS Gayo Daejeon.' Recommending the song, BTS members sang at the top of their lungs, really bringing out their festive holiday spirits. Suga, especially excited, performed a powerful dance, putting a smile on viewers' faces.

The moment BTS members appeared on screen, fans filled the Gocheok SkyDome with ecstatic shouts and screams, once again proving the evermore fame of BTS.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

