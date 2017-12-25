Audience Mesmerized By BLACKPINK's Stylish Rendition Of WONDER GIRLS’ ‘So Hot’

BLACKPINK performed its own rendition of Wonder Girls' hit song 'So hot', with a slight mix of BLACKPINK's distinctive style.

Which version is better? BLACKPINK or Wonder Girls?

BLACKPINK reinterpreted the Wonder Girls' hit 'So Hot' YG-style, adding a sense of intensity to the originally cheerful song. Wonder Girls, a JYP-label girl group, is the de facto representative of the K-pop second generation, responsible for the K-pop fervor.

BLACKPINK's charismatic entrance onto the stage and the mesmerizing introduction caught the eyes and ears of the audience.

'2017 SBS Gayo Daejeon,' under the theme 'Number one,' features the creme de la creme celebs of the year. With You Hee-yeol and IU co-hosting the show, a number of celebrities including Red Velvet, BLACKPINK, BTOB, GFriend, Sunmi, WINNER, TWICE, IU, BTS, EXO performed on stage.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

