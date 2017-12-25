14 Photos Of BTS On The Red Carpet For '2017 SBS Gayo Daejeon'

These gorgeous shots of BTS members are to kill for.

All eyes on BTS.

Jungkook, the 'golden maknae'

V, the 'A-perfect Hunk'

Jimin, your heart skips a beat at sight of him

Jin, the 'worldwide handsome' in a pink ribbon.

J-Hope, the 'master of aegyo'

Suga, 'cuteness overload'

Suga striking a comical pose.

RM, with a smile to light up your day.

Here is RM answering questions.

RM seems a bit embarrassed by Suga, and Jungkook can't stop laughing.

'2017 SBS Gayo Daejeon,' will air on SBS from 05:50 PM KST. The creme de la creme celebs will make an appearance, including GOT7, NCT127, Red Velvet, Heize, BLACKPINK, BTOB, GFriend, Sunmi, WINNER, TWICE, IU, BTS, EXO, WannaOne, Uhm Jung-hwa, You Hee-yeol, Lee Juck, and many more.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

