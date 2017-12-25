1 읽는 중

14 Photos Of BTS On The Red Carpet For '2017 SBS Gayo Daejeon'

Photo from Ilgan Sports.

Photo from Ilgan Sports.

These gorgeous shots of BTS members are to kill for.

All eyes on BTS.

Jungkook, the 'golden maknae'

Jungkook. Photo from Ilgan Sports

Jungkook. Photo from Ilgan Sports

V, the 'A-perfect Hunk'

V. Photo from Ilgan Sports.

V. Photo from Ilgan Sports.

Jimin, your heart skips a beat at sight of him

Jimin. Photo from Ilgan Sports.

Jimin. Photo from Ilgan Sports.

Jin, the 'worldwide handsome' in a pink ribbon.

Jin. Photo from Ilgan Sports.

Jin. Photo from Ilgan Sports.

J-Hope, the 'master of aegyo'

J-HOPE. Photo from Ilgan Sports.

J-HOPE. Photo from Ilgan Sports.

Jimin. Photo from Ilgan Sports.

Jimin. Photo from Ilgan Sports.

Suga, 'cuteness overload'

Suga. Photo from Ilgan Sports.

Suga. Photo from Ilgan Sports.

Suga striking a comical pose.

Suga. Photo from Ilgan Sports.

Suga. Photo from Ilgan Sports.

RM, with a smile to light up your day.

RM. Photo from Ilgan Sports

RM. Photo from Ilgan Sports

Here is RM answering questions.

RM. Photo from Ilgan Sports.

RM. Photo from Ilgan Sports.

RM seems a bit embarrassed by Suga, and Jungkook can't stop laughing.

RM. Photo from Ilgan Sports.

RM. Photo from Ilgan Sports.

'2017 SBS Gayo Daejeon,' will air on SBS from 05:50 PM KST. The creme de la creme celebs will make an appearance, including GOT7, NCT127, Red Velvet, Heize, BLACKPINK, BTOB, GFriend, Sunmi, WINNER, TWICE, IU, BTS, EXO, WannaOne, Uhm Jung-hwa, You Hee-yeol, Lee Juck, and many more.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

