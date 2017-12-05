1 읽는 중

The Intimate Friendship Of BTS' Jimin and WannaOne's Ha Sung-woon Caught At '2017 MMA'

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

Boy group BTS member Jimin and WannaOne's Ha Sung-woon was caught on camera intimately exchanging words.

These two go way back

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

Jimin and Ha Sung-woon sat side by side at the '2017 Melon Music Award (MMA)' held on Nov. 2. The two, presumed to be seeing one another after quite some time, friendly greeted each other, then became deeply immersed in conversation.

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

The two whispered all through the ceremony. Even as the host announced BTS as nominees for 'Album Of The Year,' the two continued their chitchat.

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

Actor Song Seung-heon, the presenter for the 'Album Of The Year,' stated that he would announce the winner, and the two briefly looked up. As the winner, singer IU, was announced, the two stood up, gave a big round of applause, and went back to their small talk.

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

When BTS won the 'Song Of The Year,' Ha Sung-woon gave Jimin a big hug. Jimin received the award with a big smile on his face, returned back to his seat, and continued to talk with Ha Sung-woon.

Jimin and Ha Sung-woon have flaunted their friendship before.

Jimin, via BTS' official Twitter account, tweeted "Big cheers for Sung-woon!" supporting Sung-woon's soon-to-be appearance on 'Produce 101 Season 2.' When Ha Sung-woon finalized his debut plan as WannaOne by being picked as the top 11 members, Jimin tweeted "You've (Sung-woon) worked so hard for this. I know because I stood by you all the way as you practiced night and day. My heart goes out to you. You've earned this. Congrats."

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

