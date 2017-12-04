1 읽는 중

The Only Person in This World IU Calls "My Star, My Muse" at MMA 2017

IU performing at the 2017 Melon Music Awards. Photo from MBC.

"My star, my muse."

Photo from Hyundai Motors

Singer IU's acceptance speech is the talk of the town, with regard to her affections towards actress Yoo In-na, and IU's self-written song is in the limelight as well.

IU dedicates the award to her.

IU won the 'Album of the Year' Award at the '2017 Melon Music Awards (MMA),' held on Dec. 2.

Photo from MBC.

Closing her speech, IU stated, "I'd like to express my utmost gratitude to, while not my blood relative, my best friend, my no.1 fan, my star and my muse Yoo In-na." First acquainted with at the SBS entertainment show 'Heroes,' the two celebs became the the bestest of friends despite their 11-year-old gap.

Photo from Hyundai Motors

IU revealed her song-in-preparation to her fans at her 8-year-anniversary event since her debut.

The lyrics read "In a faraway place, amidst strange miscellanies, feeling a bit empty, I reminisce you, you that I miss." "In a faraway place, I yearn for that someone, in a pitch black night, I reminisce you, the only one."

The lyrics, apparently, are said to deal with the solitude IU felt when her means of connection were lost to Yoo In-na, as IU was busy filming 'Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo' in a secluded place where cell phones lost connection. Fans co-named the song 'You,' but it was never released.

Photo of 2017 MMA pick IU&#39;s &#39;Album of the Year&#39; (left) and IU and Yoo In-na together. Photo from official website.

Fans dubbed the two as 'IU-inna,' a wordplay putting the two best friends' names together.

Click to hear IU's song 'You' dedicated to Yoo In-na!

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

