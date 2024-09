Entertainer Park Myeong-su revealed a photo of himself in a new hairdo on his Instagram account (@dj_gpark).

"Only because Haha said I look good."

Park posted a photo of himself sporting a new hairdo with a comment that read, "Only because Haha said I look good."

Fans of the Infinite Challenge cast member commented that he is "looking younger with shorter hair."

Infinite Challenge, the popular reality game show broadcast on MBC, is currently on hold.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com